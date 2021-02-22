Jersey Police appeal after man sexually assaulted
Police have issued an appeal for information after a man in Jersey was sexually assaulted.
The incident took place at a home in the Maufant area of St Martin at about 04:00 GMT on Saturday morning.
The male suspect fled the scene without a shirt or shoes, leaving behind a hoodie and a pair of trainers, officers said.
The suspect is believed to be in his late teens or early twenties with short brown hair.
He left the address wearing dark blue or black jogging bottoms and holding a white t-shirt, which he may later have put on.
States of Jersey Police issued a detailed description of the suspect:
- In his late teens or early twenties
- Around 5ft 7in (1.7m) tall
- Short brown hair styled so the front was pushed forward
- A narrow face and stubbly moustache
The suspect also had a black and red faded tattoo across his shoulder blades, about six inches (15cm) wide in a shape "similar to a wing".
Officers added the suspect had "no particular accent".
Det Ch Insp Craig Jackson who is overseeing the investigation said: "I would urge either the individual or anyone who recognises the description and clothing to make contact with police as soon as possible."
Police would like to hear from anyone in the area who may have seen the suspect, including taxi drivers or anyone driving who may have picked up or dropped him off and anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage between 03:00AM and 05:00.