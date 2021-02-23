Man arrested over sexual assault in Jersey
- Published
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a man was sexually assaulted in Jersey.
The incident took place in the Maufant area of St Martin at about 04:00 GMT on Saturday.
Police said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of break and entry and sexual touching without consent.
The man remains in custody while investigations continue, the States of Jersey Police said.
