Covid-19: Jersey General Hospital to reopen to visitors
Jersey General Hospital is reopening to visitors from Wednesday after a steady drop in cases of Covid-19 in the island.
Health officials said it was now safe for patients to see family and friends as long as they followed guidelines.
Patients will be allowed to nominate two visitors, but can only see one person at a time during set hours.
Visitors will have to sign in at the ward and follow strict hygiene measures.
'Helps recovery'
Health Minister Richard Renouf said: "I'm very pleased that we've been able to announce this, because having visitors in when people need hospital treatment is a great fillip to people's recovery.
"It's another step forward to normal life as we know it."
The minister said the hospital was "fully prepared and ready to receive visitors", but warned if coronavirus figures rise the hospital would have to be closed to visitors once again.
Since December expectant mothers have had to attend scans alone, but from Wednesday partners can attend again.
Mr Renouf said: "I think it has a huge impact because it's not pleasant being in hospital or having treatment, so to have your own family or close friends able to visit just helps recovery, gives encouragement and helps people's well-being."
