Jersey Airport's arrivals building demolition plans scrapped
- Published
Plans to demolish Jersey Airport's arrivals building have been scrapped after the safety regulator changed its advice.
After "re-examining the information", the current director of civil aviation decided against removing the building, Ports of Jersey said.
It has been at risk of demolition for more than a decade.
However, new technology and safety improvements resulted in the "updated guidance", the government said.
The director first said in 2010 that "licensing action" would be taken if the buildings, including the arrivals hall, weren't replaced.
In 2018, proposals were drawn up for new buildings at the airport, after Jersey's government approved a new mezzanine and halls for departures and arrivals.
The public were asked for their views on how the island's airport should look, after plans for a £42m redevelopment were mooted, with demolition for the original arrivals building planned for 2020.
Ports of Jersey has welcomed the decision not to enforce the demolition of the arrivals hall, parts of which date back to 1937.
"We will now develop options for how it will be incorporated into our future investment plans," said Matt Thomas, CEO of Ports of Jersey.
"Our primary focus will always be to ensure safe and secure operations, whilst investing in a modern, easy-to-use airport terminal that islanders can be proud of," he added.
The Government of Jersey said the current director had decided improvements in safety management systems, along with the development of new technologies, had meant the demolition was not needed.