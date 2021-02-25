Jersey bag for life should cost 70p say retailers
- Published
A bag for life should cost about 70p, Jersey retailers have said in a consultation.
Businesses were asked for their views on the cost and how to reduce single-use plastic.
The average charge suggested was 70p per bag for life.
The government said the responses to the consultation will be used to develop legislation which is expected to be debated by the States Assembly later in 2021.
Respondents also said they would support current legislation being extended to reduce the use of other single-use items such as disposable cups and straws, it said.
Deputy Kevin Lewis, Minister for Infrastructure, said: "Reducing the use of disposable bags, and setting a price to encourage the repeated reuse of bags for life, are important steps in changing shoppers' behaviour."
In June, the States announced the sale of single-use carrier bags - both plastic and paper - would be banned in Jersey from 2021.