Jersey marriages drop to lowest level since WW2
Jersey had 184 marriages last year, the lowest number since 1944 and 175 fewer than 2019.
Many weddings were delayed because of coronavirus restrictions and most of those that did go ahead were civil marriages, not religious.
Last year also saw 863 births, the lowest number since 1976 and 17 fewer than in 2019, according to the superintendent registrar.
Among the most popular names for babies were Isabella and Lucas.
Last year there were 718 registered deaths, the lowest number in six years and 77 fewer than 2019.
