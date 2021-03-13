Mother's Day household mixing allowed in Jersey
Household mixing will be allowed on Jersey for Mother's Day, a day earlier than previously planned.
Coronavirus restrictions were set to be partially relaxed on Monday, but the government has brought forward the change on permitted gatherings.
From Sunday, up to ten adults will be allowed in a house, in addition to any children under five.
Chief Minister John Le Fondre said Jersey was currently "in a good position".
"We have not seen an impact in cases following the reopening of hospitality over two weeks ago," he said.
"This shows that Islanders and businesses are doing well to reduce and prevent the transmission of Covid-19".
The changes have been recommended by the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC) and approved by the Competent Authority Ministers, subject to positive cases remaining low.
From Monday, the changes to restrictions include:
•Indoor sport and exercise, including swimming, can resume with no restriction on intensity (subject to 2m distancing)
•45 people can participate in outdoor sport (children and adults)
•Indoor children's play activities can resume with up to 10 people
•Amusement arcades and activity centres can reopen (subject to 2m distancing)
•Singing and music groups of up to 10 people can meet indoors
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf said: "Our vaccination programme is going so well. The team have now vaccinated 92% of those over 60 with a first dose.
"This level of protection shouldn't be an opportunity for anyone to drop their guard and I thank Islanders for their ongoing support while we exit restrictions.
"The next 3 months could be really positive if we all remain vigilant."