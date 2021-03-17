Jersey's abandoned boats put up for sale
Abandoned boats left in Jersey's harbours and marinas are being put up for sale.
Ports of Jersey said that "every reasonable effort" would be made to contact owners but "there are occasions when no-one comes forward".
Proceeds from sales would offset costs such as outstanding mooring fees and any surplus would go to the owner if traced, or to a Jersey States fund.
About 10 vessels are abandoned on Ports of Jersey property each year.
Harbour master Capt Bill Sadler, said many abandoned boats would "need some TLC to make them seaworthy" or they could be used for spares.
"By removing abandoned vessels from moorings within our harbours, we will also be able to reallocate these spaces to new customers on our waiting lists, helping more people to get afloat," he said.
Details of the vessels currently available can be viewed online.