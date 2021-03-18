Jersey's government reveals £100m sport plans
Jersey's government has announced plans to spend £100m developing sport facilities in the island.
"Health and wellbeing hubs" would be built in Les Quennevais, Le Rocquier and St Helier, as well as upgrading sites at Oakfield and Springfield.
A statement said the "ambitious" plans would see "new and purpose-built government facilities to house the existing users at Fort Regent".
The government hopes to increase the number of active islanders.
Deputy Hugh Raymond, who is responsible for sport within the economic development remit, said he was "thrilled" to present the government's "long-term aspirations".
"We also want to focus on improving both the mental and physical health of islanders... and our suggested state-of-the-art sport and wellbeing hubs, will focus on just that," he said.
'Essential'
A government statement described the sites as "modern, holistic health and wellbeing hubs including, gyms, studios, crèches, play areas, libraries, a health facility and cafes.
The strategy also includes "further discussions over ambitions for an island stadium".
"More than 80% of children and over half of adults in Jersey do not meet the World Health Organization's guidelines for physical activity," said Deputy Raymond.
"For us to achieve our goal, it is essential to provide affordable facilities that meet the needs of islanders and our sporting clubs and associations," he added.