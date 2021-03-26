Islanders 'reassured' after education minister's arrest
- Published
Jersey's top politician has "reassured" islanders the government will still be "putting children first" despite the removal of the education minister.
Chief Minister John Le Fondré said he would temporarily assume the role of education minister following Deputy Jeremy Macon's arrest this week.
Mr Macon was relieved of his duties following the arrest. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
Police and the Government of Jersey declined to comment on the arrest.
Senator Le Fondré said he would temporarily assume the role of education minister while others would take specific responsibilities.
"I would like to reassure islanders that we are wholly committed to putting children first and have made their safeguarding and wellbeing the government's top priority," said Senator Le Fondré.
"As the chief minister oversees all political responsibility, during this initial period of the minister for children and education's incapacity, I will temporarily assume his role.
"The ministerial team remains in place through an existing delegation, so Assistant Minister Deputy Scott Wickenden can discharge all the powers and functions vested in the Minister.
"Assistant Minister Deputy Trevor Pointon retains specific delegated authority for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services," he added.
These arrangements would stay in place "for the foreseeable future", the chief minister said.
The BBC has contacted Deputy Macon for comment.