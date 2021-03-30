Covid-19: Jersey marks lockdown anniversary with a minute's silence
- Published
A minute's silence has been held to mark one year since the first Covid-19 lockdown in Jersey.
Staff at the island's General Hospital clapped in tribute to colleagues and patients, before holding a silence at 12:00 BST on Tuesday.
The commemoration was called by Bailiff Timothy Le Cocq, who praised the public for helping "protect fellow islanders".
In a speech on Monday, he described the "Jersey spirit" shown since last March as a "source of great pride".
Since the first lockdown on 30 March last year, 69 people in Jersey have died of coronavirus out of more than 3,200 cases.
More than 55,000 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, 44,000 of which are first doses and 11,000 are second doses, amounting to about 51 doses per 100 people in Jersey.
Mr Le Cocq said: "Isolation has been essential, but it came at a cost.
"Families were separated, individuals were alone and many were badly affected."
He called on people to "reflect" and take a moment to "think of those who have lost loved ones or those who have given great service".
"We are hopefully now moving into some measure of normality but let's not forget the bonds of community," he added.
Mr Le Cocq recognised the "selfless service" of healthcare workers, teachers, emergency services and other essential workers.
He also paid tribute to people "who accepted the burden of isolation or loneliness and just, in the wartime tradition, 'carried on'."
"A number of islanders lost family to the virus. Still more, perhaps were unable to share final moments with loved ones at the end of their lives.
"Our thoughts are with them all," Mr Le Cocq concluded.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk