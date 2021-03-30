Covid-19: Jersey pubs to offer drinks-only service from Friday
Pubs and bars in Jersey will be able to open for a drinks-only table service from Friday, the Government of Jersey has confirmed.
The decision to escalate the reopening of hospitality was taken following advice from public health officials.
Previously customers had to also have a substantial meal.
Businesses will be able to operate as long as they retain two metre distancing and 10 person table limits.
They must also collect customer's contact details for contact tracing, the government said.
Jersey currently has five known cases of coronavirus.
Chief Minister John Le Fondre said the government was "confident that it is now safe to bring forward the next stages" of reopening.
He said: "We are maintaining a phased approach, which safeguards our community and our successful vaccination programme, while also relaxing restrictions and allowing Islanders to resume more of their regular activities."
Under the escalated relaxations from 2 April, people must eat and drink at the table in hospitality venues, but do not have to order and pay there.
A closing time of 23:30 BST will be required, with last orders at 23:00, the government confirmed.
People are required to wear masks when they are not seated and tables must be spaced at more than 2m apart or have screens between them.
Revised reconnection plans
Under revised plans for removing further lockdown restrictions, stage five of the government's plan is set to come in from 12 April.
This phase will see the end of all physical distancing requirements, which will be replaced with public health guidance.
All limits on the size of gatherings at venues, such as wedding receptions, wakes, theatre performances and sports events, will be lifted.
However, masks must continue to be worn indoors at these gatherings.
Up to 20 people will be allowed in private homes, gardens or public places like beaches.
