New constable of St John in Jersey elected unopposed
- Published
A new constable of St John has been elected unopposed in Jersey.
Andy Jehan was the only person who put themselves forward for the role at the nomination meeting at the parish hall on Wednesday.
He will take over until the 2022 General Election following the resignation of Chris Taylor.
Mr Taylor was declared by the Royal Court and told to resign, following a dangerous driving conviction.
Mr Jehan, the former head of Jersey Post, is yet to be sworn in and the date of the ceremony will be posted online, the States Greffe said.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.