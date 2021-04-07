Covid-19: Man arrested in Jersey over 'large scale' party
- Published
A man has been arrested after about 100 people attended a party over the Easter weekend in Jersey.
States of Jersey Police said investigations of the "large scale" event at Greve de Lecq on Saturday night for breaching coronavirus restrictions were ongoing.
The man in his 20s has been released on bail, officers confirmed.
A second man who was arrested has been charged with being drunk and disorderly.
The island recently brought forward the lifting of some of its coronavirus restrictions, with pubs and bars allowed to reopen to a drinks only service from 2 April.
But private gatherings remain banned until 12 April, when up to 20 people will be allowed in private homes, gardens or public places like beaches.
Det Ch Insp Craig Jackson said: "The Easter bank holiday weekend went fairly smoothly and from a policing perspective we didn't experience a spike in crime numbers in correlation with the relaxation of Covid laws and guidance.
"We are particularly grateful to licensed premises who were extremely compliant in adhering to the regulations in place for both their staff and customers."
