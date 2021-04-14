Jersey census: Officers 'knocking on doors' in push
Collection officers are visiting Jersey islanders who have not returned their census.
Jersey States said the response to the census had been "brilliant" with nine out of 10 households completing it.
The Jersey census is compulsory with a fine of up to £1,000 for non-compliance.
Reminders had gone out but there were still about 5,000 outstanding households said chief statistician Ian Cope.
Socially distanced officers would be "knocking on doors" and providing "in-person support", he said.
Officers will also carry ID to show they are genuinely working on the census.
"Efforts now focus on providing support to islanders who have not yet completed their census," said Mr Cope.
"The census is a unique survey of all households in Jersey.
"To be truly representative, we need everyone to be counted."
