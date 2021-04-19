Jersey Island Plan: Views sought on bid for 1,500 homes
Islanders are being asked for their views on "ambitious" plans to build up to 1,500 affordable homes in Jersey.
The new draft bridging Island Plan sets out what can be built and where.
It highlights proposals to expand the island's Coastal National Park, improve community facilities and take action over climate change.
Minister for the Environment, Deputy John Young, said the plan was "the start of a great future for Jersey" and encouraged "everyone to be involved".
The 12-week public consultation runs until 12 July. and the plan will be debated by the States Assembly in spring 2022.
'Bold action'
This version of the plan, which was released on Monday, has been reviewed by the Housing Policy Development Board following the Coronavirus outbreak.
Early phases of the board's work concluded that Jersey's housing market is "not fit for purpose" and will not improve "without bold action and significant change".
The plan would be funded by borrowing and cross-subsidy and the report recommends the use of compulsory purchase orders to prevent "land-banking" - buying up land purely for investment.
Affordability remains a prominent issue with home ownership "increasingly out of reach of local families with average earnings", the report said.
'Giant step forward'
People over 65 made up 17% of Jersey's population, but accounted for about a third of all homeowners on the island, living in a quarter of the homes, according to the document.
Estimates showed there would be 11,000 more pensioners living on the island by 2035.
Deputy Young said: "This draft Island Plan is a giant step forward."
He said it "sets an ambitious vision to enhance Jersey as a special place, protect its environment and unique island identity".
The plan also provides "the homes, employment and infrastructure that sustain family and community life", he said.