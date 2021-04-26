Covid-19: Jersey relaxes border restrictions for some UK arrivals
Jersey has relaxed its coronavirus travel restrictions for arrivals from the UK, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.
The government has reintroduced a three-tier system for those coming from the Common Travel Area (CTA).
The categories - green, yellow and red - have different self-isolation and testing rules based on infection rates.
People coming from green areas, with fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people, only have to self-isolate until they test negative on arrival.
They do not need to self-isolate at all if they have had a negative test within 72-hours of arrival in Jersey, and have told the government 12-hours before arriving.
The government is encouraging everyone to opt-in to their testing regime even if they have tested negative prior to arrival, but it is not mandatory.
Results from tests are expected to take up to 12-hours to come back, with additional ones expected on days five and 10 after arriving.
Previously, everyone coming to Jersey was required to self-isolate for 10 days and until they had tested negative three times.
Arrivals from amber areas, where there are between 50 and 120 cases per 100,000, have to self-isolate until they have had a second negative test on day five.
People coming from red areas must continue to self-isolate for 10 days and until they have have had three negative tests.
Everyone must also complete a travel declaration form 48-hours before coming to the island, including details of areas they have visited in the 14 days before arrival.
Anyone who has spent one or more nights in this two week period in a red or amber zone must self-isolate according to those rules.
Children under 11-years-old are exempt from testing requirements, but must self-isolate for the same period as those accompanying them.
The CTA includes the Republic of Ireland, where all areas are currently classified as red.
Those who opt out of the testing system and have not tested negative prior to arrival must self-isolate for 14 days.
Infection rates in each local authority will be assessed and classifications updated weekly.