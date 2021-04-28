Jersey wedding industry 'decimated' by Covid rules
- Published
"The rules on wedding receptions and parties have "decimated" the events industry, one supplier has said.
James Robertson said the limit on numbers for private homes, gardens and fields "made no sense".
Ceremonies in Jersey have been allowed to take place in any outdoor or indoor space since 12 April.
The Government of Jersey said ministers would consider "potential changes" ahead of the next relaxation of lockdown rules.
For events in a person's home, numbers are limited to 20 people and 50 if in a private garden.
'We all get cancelled'
At a commercial venue, there is no limit on numbers.
"It's been absolutely decimated across the whole industry," Mr Robertson said.
"When a wedding gets cancelled we all [other suppliers] get cancelled.
"It makes no sense whatsoever. We will challenge anyone who thinks there's a difference from one piece of grass to another because that's really what it comes down to."
The 34-year-old said many couples in Jersey were cancelling for the "third or fourth time".
He added: "We are urgently calling for it to be amended immediately as it's just causing widespread cancellations."
The rules also affect birthdays and corporate events.
'Potential changes'
From Monday 14 June, however, there will be no limit on numbers in private homes and gardens.
Larger events and festivals are expected to return subject to case numbers and risk assessments.
A government spokesperson said companies catering in private gardens were not subject to the same legal requirements on Covid-related health controls.
They added: "Where the outdoor space is, for example, part of a commercial venue the operators of that venue are responsible for taking those steps.
"Ministers will give consideration to potential changes as part of 'stage 6' reconnection which is scheduled for 10th May."