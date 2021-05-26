Covid: Jersey social distancing guidance at funerals lifted
Social distancing guidance at funerals has been lifted.
The new rules mean more people will be allowed at funerals, but face masks are still needed if more than 50 people are in attendance, the Government of Jersey announced.
People will now be able to attend a funeral without maintaining a one or two metre distance from others.
Deputy Richard Renouf said: "I am sure many islanders will welcome this change to public health guidance."
It has only been possible "due to the continued support from the community who are consistently attending their vaccination appointments and adhering to Covid-19 guidelines", the minister for health and social services said.
The changes starting on Wednesday were decided based on advice from Jersey's medical officer for health.
