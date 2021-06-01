Jersey pubs and restaurants in 'wage war' over staff shortages
A "wage war" over staff in Jersey's hospitality sector is making it hard for pubs and restaurants to survive, a pub manager has said.
Many are struggling to recruit, having to offer over minimum wage to compete.
Instability in the workforce has been attributed to the coronavirus pandemic and post-Brexit work permit system.
Samantha Cox, who runs The Portlet Inn in St Brelade, said the stress of a situation where "people move for 10p" was taking a toll.
She said: "You don't know what you're going to walk into from one day to the next.
"You don't know if someone else is going to resign because they've been offered more money in another premises, there's this wage war."
Replacing staff 'impossible'
The minimum wage in Jersey is currently £8.32 an hour for the over-18s.
Christian Sufer, who runs The Boat House in St Aubin and has worked in the industry for over 20 years, said he had never experienced anything like the current shortage.
He explained businesses in Jersey are struggling to keep qualified staff and are worried about whether they can stay open.
Mr Sufer said many were "looking for something smaller and not that busy", who are also offering to pay more.
"We then need to try to understand and bring someone else in, which in this moment is impossible," he added.
'Protects local labour'
People outside the UK, Guernsey, Isle of Man or Republic of Ireland now have to apply for a visa, as well as a work following Brexit.
The permit system requires workers who are seasonal to work in the island for nine months and leave for three months after that before they can return.
Chef at the Portelet Inn Alin Vranceanu said things were much easier for people moving for work when he came to Jersey from Romania in 2012.
He argued the island should scrap the stricter controls, to give the hospitality industry a better chance of attracting staff.
"I wouldn't come to Jersey for nine months to be honest," Mr Vranceanu said.
The Government of Jersey said the system was "intentionally flexible" to respond to the "needs of the economy and the availability of labour".
A spokesman said: "The Work Permit Policy protects the local labour force, safeguards against modern day slavery and prevents entry to those whose presence may not be conducive to the public good."
