Len Norman: Jersey's Home Affairs minister dies
Jersey's Home Affairs minister and its longest-standing States member Constable Len Norman has died.
Constable Norman was first elected as a deputy in 1983 and also served as a senator before becoming Constable of St Clement in 2008.
Announcing the death on Tuesday, Chief Minister John Le Fondre said he had been "a true Jersey statesman".
Senator Le Fondre said his colleague had been "absolutely dedicated to his island and to his parish".
Constable Norman was known for his dry sense of humour as well as his kindness and sharp intellect, he said, and would be missed by all the people he had worked alongside over the past four decades.
Other colleagues and friends paid tribute on social media.
Senator Lyndon Farnham described him as a "formidable political force", while Jersey Police's Chief Officer, Robin Smith, said: "We have lost one of our most loyal and determined supporters today."
It fills me with sadness and sense of loss to learn of the passing of Len Norman. Len was a true friend a loyal colleague and a formidable political force when it was required. Elected in 1983 Len gave almost 40 years of continuous & selfless service to Jersey. Rest in peace Len pic.twitter.com/BdmhNUhy0E— Sen. Lyndon Farnham (@lyndonfarnham) June 1, 2021
Speaking to BBC Jersey a few months ago, Constable Norman explained what drove him to dedicate so much of his life to politics.
"I do have this belief that every day I want to try to make things a little bit better for the people of St Clement and the people of the island, for the people that I represent," he said.
"I hope that doesn't sound arrogant.
"In a small way I hope I have been able to do that."
On Wednesday, Jersey Bailiff Timothy Le Cocq directed all government, public and parish buildings to fly flags at half-mast from 0800 BST.
They would remain there until sunset on the day of Constable Norman's funeral.
A spokeswoman said the funeral date would be announced shortly by Constable Norman's family.