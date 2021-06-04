Jersey returns nearly $1m linked to US tax evader
- Published
Nearly $1m linked to a tax-evading American car salesmen has been returned to the US government from the Channel Island of Jersey.
Ivan Scott Butler, from Alabama, was convicted of tax evasion in 2020 by the US Department of Justice.
He had placed precious metals with Goldmoney Wealth Limited in Jersey.
The $983,000 value of these metals was returned to the US in May following a formal request, the island's Attorney General said.
Butler admitted he used the company to conceal assets for which he did not file or pay any US taxes
He spent more than 20 years hiding money and assets in Switzerland and Jersey including transferring his assets into precious metals from 2008.
The money was repatriated to the US Treasury after the States of Jersey Police approved the transfer, the Attorney General's office said.
Following his conviction in the US in October, Butler was jailed for two years and ordered to pay more than $2.5m in owed taxes, interest and tax penalties.
Attorney General Mark Temple QC praised the "exceptional" work of Jersey's tax authorities.
He added the return of the money showed Jersey is "eager to work with overseas agencies" and the island is "no place to hide from the tax authorities of any jurisdiction".
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send any story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.