Jersey travel: UK areas move to green or red
- Published
All areas of the UK will be classified as either green or red from 15 June under Jersey's Safer Travel Policy.
Amber classification will be removed entirely for UK travellers to make the system simpler, the government said.
It means the whole of Scotland will turn red from Tuesday, with 28 additional emergency brakes introduced in the UK from Sunday.
Fully vaccinated passengers arriving from a red UK area will be able to enter Jersey as a green arrival.
Green, amber and red classifications continue to apply for international travel, the government said.
The changes were agreed following advice from public health and the island's Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC), the government added.
England, Northern Ireland, Wales, the Bailiwick of Guernsey and the Isle of Man will be classified as green, excluding any emergency brake areas.
'Simpler and clearer'
The additional 28 areas of the UK set to turn red from 00:01 on 13 June include Staffordshire Moorlands, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, Wandsworth, Kingston upon Thames, Lambeth, Blackpool, Cheshire West and Chester, Cheshire East, Tameside, Trafford and Reading.
Also included are Wokingham, Luton, Camden, Hackney, Islington, Newcastle upon Tyne, Liverpool, Sefton, Warrington, Wirral, Wyre, Lancaster, West Lancashire, Birmingham, Bradford and Leeds.
Deputy Chief Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham said: "We believe moving to green and red areas, without the amber classification, will make the system simpler and clearer without posing undue risk for islanders.
"Bearing in mind the efficient testing and contact-tracing processes in operation here, we believe these changes are proportionate and will maintain connectivity while also protecting islanders."
The government said it would consider how it could further relax travel restrictions for later in the summer as more people are vaccinated and the threat of the Delta variant of Covid-19 is "fully understood".
