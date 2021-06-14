Jersey: Face masks no longer required in shops
- Published
People in Jersey no longer have to wear a face mask in as many locations, as health bosses have relaxed coronavirus rules for indoor areas such as shops.
But ministers also said mask use would continue in some key areas, including on public transport, at the airport and ports, and in healthcare settings.
People have been told to keep wearing them in such places to protect others.
Ministers also said they should be used where physical distancing of more than 1m (3.3ft) was difficult to achieve.
Weekly reviews
Health minister Richard Renouf said masks would continue to be worn in Health and Community Services (HCS) buildings "to protect vulnerable patients, visitors and staff from Covid-19".
He said this included the General Hospital and Overdale, as well as Sandybrook, mental health facilities, the vaccination centre and swabbing stations, even if people had been fully vaccinated.
Mr Renouf said: "By asking outpatients, visitors and staff to continue wearing face masks, we are helping to protect vulnerable people in our healthcare settings."
He added that mask-wearing in HCS buildings would be "reviewed on a weekly basis by our healthcare colleagues and any change to the guidance will be communicated to the public, patients and staff".
The current legal requirements for face masks in Jersey shops were introduced in January.
