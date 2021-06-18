Covid-19: Rules tightened on travel to Jersey
Rules on travelling to Jersey from England have been tightened as cases of the Delta variant rise.
Jersey's chief minister said he understood the challenges faced by families and businesses.
But Senator John Le Fondre said it was an important way to keep the number of infections down in the island where there are 55 coronavirus cases.
He said England, currently green, will be rated red, which means a testing regime on arrival, from 29 June.
"I understand the challenges that a red classification for England may bring to many who were planning to travel to the island over the coming weeks but we must continue to assess the infection rates and take the necessary action to ensure Jersey remains a safe place to live and to visit," he added.
