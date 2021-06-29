Deputy Scott Wickenden elected as Jersey's education minister
Deputy Scott Wickenden has been appointed as the new minister for children and education.
He was elected by Jersey's States Assembly over Deputy Rob Ward by one vote on Tuesday.
The St Helier deputy, who was already an assistant minister, was nominated by Chief Minister John Le Fondre.
Deputy Jeremy Macon resigned from the post after he was arrested in March, saying it was due to the "negative impact" of the police investigation.
He strenuously denied any wrongdoing.
Mr Wickenden said he was ready to get on with the minister role because he had already been responsible for some of the duties on behalf of the chief minister.
Senator Le Fondre relieved Mr Macon of his portfolio and took over the role following the arrest, delegating some responsibilities to a senior civil servant as well as Mr Wickenden.
Deputy Louise Doublet also stood for the role, but dropped out after receiving the least support among colleagues in the States.
Deputy Gregory Guida has been appointed to become the new Minister for Home Affairs after no-one stood against him.
That position was vacant following the death of Constable Len Norman earlier this month.