Jersey 'conceded to French pressure' over fishing extension
Jersey fishermen claim ministers have conceded to "pressure" from France after extending temporary permits.
The post-Brexit rules will stay in place until September, following a request by the EU.
Don Thompson, of the Jersey Fishermen's Association, said Jersey's government originally assured them there would be no second extension for French vessels.
The government said the move ensured talks continued to maintain access to markets as well as waters.
Jersey, the UK, France and EU have been in discussions over the new Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).
The TCA requires evidence of the "extent and nature" of fishing activity in Jersey waters in order to grant access.
'No conditions'
The permits were initially issued in May but implementation was postponed following protests by French fishermen which saw Royal Navy vessels sent to patrol the island's waters.
They were again due to be introduced from 30 June, but have been delayed for three months following a request by the EU to extend the transitional arrangements.
The request applies to vessels for which the EU has submitted applications, allowing additional time for evidence to be submitted and analysed.
Jersey has asked evidence for existing applications to be submitted by the EU before the end of July.
Mr Thompson said the government told his members in May there would be "no further extensions" to the new permit system.
He said: "And here we are conceding to pressure from the French.
"I just do not see what we're gaining from the current situation."
External Relations Minister Ian Gorst said it was "in Jersey's interests to consider this reasonable request of the EU".
He said: "There's no point in having control of our waters if we have nowhere to sell produce, including the European market.
"We need to have a positive constructive relationship with Europe ... There's still a lot to do around agreement, and this has to be done through agreement."