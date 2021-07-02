Jersey fishing row: French office reopens after licence delay
- Published
French officials have reopened their representative office in Jersey following the postponement of a post-Brexit fishing licensing scheme.
The Maison de la Normandie et de la Manche in St Helier initially closed on 3 May in protest against the scheme.
It represents the French department of La Manche and the Normandy region, which neighbour the Channel Island.
Officials said the reopening was a "positive gesture" aimed at "restoring a relationship of trust".
Representatives welcomed the Government of Jersey decision to postpone the introduction of the scheme until September 30 while negotiations continue with the EU.
The introduction of the licensing scheme triggered protests from French fishing boats and the deployment of Royal Navy vessels to patrol Jersey's waters.
The scheme was postponed for three months on Tuesday to allow negotiations over the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) to take place with the EU
In a joint statement, La Manche and Normandy officials acknowledged Jersey's desire to bring relations back to normal, following weeks of tension.
They said: "We would also like to make a positive gesture in order to initiate the process of restoring a relationship of trust with our Jersey neighbours."
However, they said there was "no question of letting our guard down" while negotiations over the TCA were ongoing, adding any agreement must ensure the "continuity of the historical rights of Norman fishermen in Channel Islands waters".