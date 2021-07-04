Covid-19: Calls for 'rethink' of child contact tracing in Jersey
A senior Jersey politician has called for an "urgent rethink" of the contact tracing system for children.
Scrutiny head Senator Kristina Moore wrote to ministers asking them to find a "simpler solution".
More than 3,000 people, nearly 3% of the population, are currently self-isolating after being contacted.
The testing system is also under strain, with many people experiencing delays to results - preventing them from leaving isolation.
The Government of Jersey apologised on Saturday for the delays and said it was "working hard to reduce the backlog" caused by "technical issues".
Currently, nursery and primary aged children identified as a contact must isolate until they test negative for the virus.
Secondary school children, however, must isolate until they test negative for a test on day five after being contacted.
Fully vaccinated adults only have to isolate until they test negative, while those who have received one or no vaccinations need to do so for 10 days.
About 60% of the island's adult population have received two vaccinations.
Over the 14 days up to 2 July the island recorded 345 new cases per 100,000 people.
In all, there are currently 370 Covid-19 cases in Jersey, with one person in hospital.
'Minimum disruption'
Senator Moore said the number of people in isolation was "impacting upon businesses, schools and families".
She cited the difficulties faced by hospitality business to remain open without staff, as well as school children's need to remain in school to "catch up".
Ms Moore wrote: "The time has come for an urgent rethink of policies around contact tracing and a simpler solution is needed."
Her views were echoed by children's commissioner Deborah McMillan, who called for swift action to ensure children can "go about their lives with minimum disruption".
Chief Minister John Le Fondre said ministers were "acutely aware" of the issues many people and businesses are facing and would meet to "urgently review" policies.
