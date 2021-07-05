Changes to Jersey's contact tracing system
Changes to the contact tracing system in Jersey mean some people will no longer have isolate if they come into contact with someone with Covid-19.
Until now, all direct contacts have had to stay at home for up to ten days.
The changes, announced on Sunday, apply to those who are taking part in the testing system and who are not showing symptoms of the virus.
Direct contacts who choose not to be tested will still have to to isolate for 14 days.
The changes do not alter the rules for people who test positive, who must still isolate.
Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister, said the changes would increase the risk of transmission and the island might see some additional hospitalisation but he was confident that "such an increase will be small and manageable".
He said: "We know that vaccination significantly decreases the risk of serious illness and given the strong position we are in with our vaccine roll-out, public health officers do agree that what we are doing is a proportionate step."
The new rules mean all direct contacts currently in isolation who are awaiting test results or test appointments can immediately leave isolation.
However direct contacts who have received a positive result must remain in isolation along with those who have not agreed to be tested.
The Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, said the contact tracing system had been "highly effective in earlier stages of the pandemic" but he said ministers recognised the "significant impact" of the isolation policy on people's lives.
He added: "Jersey's Covid-19 strategy has always focused on supporting public health measures which cause the least overall harm to islanders."