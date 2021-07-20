New third political party in Jersey to sit 'centre-right'
A new political party which includes nine sitting members of government has been launched in Jersey.
Jersey Alliance was registered at the Royal Court on Friday and joins Reform Jersey and the Progress Party as one of three official parties in the island.
Its founding members include current Chief Minister John Le Fondre and its interim leader, Home Affairs Minister Deputy Gregory Guida.
The party said it would sit on the centre-right of the political spectrum.
Other members of government who have joined include:
- Minister for Social Security Deputy Judy Martin
- Treasury Minister Deputy Susie Pinel
- Minister for Education Deputy Scott Wickenden
- Assistant chief ministers Constable Richard Buchanan and Deputy Rowland Huelin
- Assistant Treasury Minister Deputy Lindsay Ash
- Assistant Economic Development Minister Deputy Hugh Raymond
The Constable of Trinity, Philip Le Sueur, not a member of the current government, has also joined.
Jersey Alliance has described itself as a "diverse and inclusive centre-right party" that was "dedicated to bringing fresh new faces to the [States] Assembly in 2022".
The party's manifesto said it would focus on retraining opportunities for people of all ages, supporting sustainable ways of farming, and investing in new businesses to keep Jersey "open to the outside world".
'Hoping for a majority'
Analysis: Freddie Miller, BBC Jersey political reporter
While others are promising change, Jersey Alliance interim leader Gregory Guida said: "Our manifesto is the Government Plan - it's what we're doing now."
With nine members of the current Council of Ministers amongst its ranks, that's perhaps unsurprising.
But the party is hoping to control even more chairs around the ministerial table from next June.
In fact, it is hoping to win an overall majority of at least 25 seats in the States Assembly.
But, despite its ambitions, it might find itself competing with the Jersey Liberal Conservatives - currently a centre-right "political movement", rather than a party - for the same voters.
Some have suggested that could benefit the island's other political parties, Reform Jersey and Progress, by splitting voters.
Jersey Alliance tells me it's "difficult to say" if it would seek to do a deal with the Liberal Conservatives, but added: "If they fielded 40 candidates, we might have to speak to them."
The alliance said it would also address the housing crisis and it believed "a carefully managed population control is vital to retain Jersey's open spaces and quality of life".
It means there will be at least three political parties on the ballot when islanders go to the polls at next year's general election, currently due to be held in June.
Also, electoral reforms will see the role of senator removed from the States of Jersey, and islanders will instead elect deputies from nine districts.
