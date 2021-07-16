Jersey has highest proportion of EU nationals outside of the EU
Jersey has the highest percentage of resident European Union nationals anywhere in the world outside of the EU, according to government research.
Applications made to the island's EU settlement scheme suggest 16% of Jersey's population are EU nationals.
The figure is 8% in the UK, 7% in Guernsey, and 3% in the Isle of Man.
The settlement scheme ensures EU nationals can continue to live and work in the island after Brexit.
By 30 June this year, 17,550 applications had been made to Jersey's EU settlement scheme.
So far, 12,524 people have been granted settled status and 4,847 applications are either pending, under review or are yet to be processed.
Government data shows Portuguese nationals make up 57% of the total applications.
They are followed by Polish (18%), Romanian (10%), French (3%) and Italian (2%).
Due to the free movement of EU nationals, no formal records were held of how many lived in Jersey prior to Brexit.
But the government estimates there could have been up to 20,000 resident EU nationals in Jersey in 2017, based on information received from Honorary Consuls and other sources.
Since 31 December 2020, all EU nationals have had to get permission to enter and stay in Jersey.
The settlement scheme protects the rights of EU nationals who lived in the island prior to 2021 and ensures these residents have the right to relocate to the UK if they wish to post-Brexit.
The government said 42 applications to Jersey's scheme have been refused so far and 137 had been withdrawn.
A total of 47 late applications have also been received, which the government said it would consider against reasonable grounds for the delay.
