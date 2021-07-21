Channel Islands Pride cancelled due to increase in Covid cases
Channel Islands Pride has been cancelled due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Jersey.
Organisers of the event, due to be held on 21 August, said it was "simply not possible to operate a large-scale public event" given the situation.
Mandatory mask wearing was reintroduced in the island on Wednesday, in a bid to curb the rise in Covid cases.
Pride director Christian May said safety was "paramount in the organisation of Pride".
He said: "We want to host a Pride that is inclusive, welcoming, and above all safe.
"Although we have planned extensive safety measures, neither we, nor our sponsors, would want to proceed with an event that could pose a risk to attendees.
"I am very sorry for the islanders and visitors who will be disappointed by this outcome."
The Pride event alternates between Guernsey and Jersey each year.
The islands held the first "in person" Pride event in the British Isles of 2020 in Guernsey in September, after nearly all of its coronavirus restrictions were lifted.
Organisers said Channel Islands Pride was investigating the possibility of offering both islands a live online streaming celebration, while a smaller event was still planned to go ahead in Guernsey organised by LGBTQ charity Liberate.
There are currently 3,061 active Covid cases in Jersey with more than 13,000 known contacts.
