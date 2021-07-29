Marcus Troy elected constable of St Clement
- Published
Marcus Troy has been elected as the new constable of St Clement in Jersey.
In a by-election held on Wednesday, he polled 1,185 votes, winning a strong majority over opponent Simon Bree who polled 350.
Mr Troy will be sworn in on Friday and stay in office until island wide elections in 2022. He has taken on the role after the death of Constable Len Norman in June.
Some 27.4% of those eligible voted in the by-election.
Mr Troy said he was "proud of the team effort" behind his campaign and he was a "people person primarily, not a politician".
He said his priorities would be to look at bringing in kerbside recycling for his parishioners, as well as looking at the issues of population and immigration policies.
