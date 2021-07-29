Islanders consulted on Jersey's population policy
The Government of Jersey is inviting islanders to take part in a discussion about the island's future population policy.
The chief minister said the policy must balance the economy, the environment and plan for an ageing community.
From Thursday, islanders can take part in an online consultation, focus groups, or send in their thoughts to population@gov.je.
The population policy is due to be published at the end of the year.
Chief minister, Senator John Le Fondré said he hoped many people would take part in the discussion.
"People in Jersey have been discussing the size of the island population for many years and plans have been put forward by successive governments to keep the population at a certain level," he said.
"Despite these plans, the island has seen a steady growth in population in recent years; today we have over 100,000 inhabitants, and continued economic growth has meant people coming from outside of Jersey to work here."
Assistant chief minister, Deputy Rowland Huelin, who has responsibility for development of the policy, said there were strongly held views on the topic.
He said: "There is no single answer to this problem and there are no easy solutions."
This consultation is open to anyone living in Jersey.
