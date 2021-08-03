BBC in Jersey and Guernsey launch new digital radio services
- Published
Listeners of BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey will be able to do so digitally, following the launch of a new network.
The DAB+ network will bring the audio quality in line with digital national BBC broadcasts available in the Channel Islands, the BBC confirmed.
It will also mean people will also be able to listen to States of Jersey and States of Guernsey on digital radio.
States sittings were previously only available on medium wave or online.
These new services are being called BBC Radio Jersey Extra and BBC Radio Guernsey Extra.
When the States are not sitting, listeners will hear the stations' normal programming on DAB+.
'Finally digital'
People in Jersey, Guernsey, Herm, Sark and Alderney will receive the new network thanks to three new transmitters located in Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney, the BBC said.
Alderney's transmitter will be switched on later this year.
BBC Channel Islands Executive Editor Alex Full said: "For more than 10 years the BBC has been broadcasting its national services on DAB to Channel Islands audiences, and we are delighted to be finally bringing BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey in digital broadcast quality as well.
"We know how popular these services are and, no doubt, audiences will be delighted to have the choice of digital alongside FM."
DAB+ is an upgraded and more efficient version of DAB, which enables a greater number of stations to be broadcast in the Channel Islands.
To tune in, listeners should rescan their DAB+ radio.
Instructions can be found on the BBC website.
Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.