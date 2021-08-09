Jersey Weekender Festival is cancelled for second year
- Published
Jersey's Weekender Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row, organisers have confirmed.
Festival bosses said they had looked at "every single option" after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions was delayed again.
The festival was due to be held on 4 and 5 September and attracts about 10,000 people.
Organisers described the decision as a "catastrophic blow" which was "nothing short of devastating".
In July, the government announced the final stages of Jersey's exit from lockdown would not happen until September at the earliest.
Current rules mean no more than 20 people are allowed to meet indoors or out.
'Too little too late'
Festival organisers wrote on Facebook: "Unfortunately, with things looking promising for so long - we have had to make the toughest decision of all, to postpone and reschedule Weekender to next year.
"As you can imagine, this is a catastrophic blow to all of us, and we know you too will be feeling extremely disappointed reading this. For us, it is nothing short of devastating.
"Whatever happens between now and September, it is too little too late, as we have simply run out of time to allow us to operate safely."
Artists due to perform at this year's festival included The Jacksons, John Newman and KSI.
Tickets purchased for the 2021 festival would be automatically rolled over for 2022, bosses said.
