Deputy chief minister defends Lions return trip to Jersey
- Published
Jersey's deputy chief minister has defended a decision to allow the British and Irish Lions to return to the island.
Minutes from a meeting held on 28 June revealed heath advisers had warned ministers against the trip.
However Senator Lyndon Farnham said they were later advised on 12 July that it "could be supported, subject to a number of mitigations".
The minutes of that meeting have not yet been published.
The rugby squad were granted an exception to Jersey's isolation requirements after returning from red-list country South Africa.
In an email to States Members on Monday, Mr Farnham said the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC) had again discussed the Lions' return on 12 July.
He said: "As a result of that meeting (the minutes of which have not yet been published), Public Health and STAC were able to advise the Competent Authority Ministers (CAM) that the return of the Lions to Jersey could be supported, subject to a number of mitigations."
Mr Farnham said the decision taken by CAM "was therefore based upon guidance from Public Health and STAC".
Mr Farnham said a number of points had been considered in the decision, which included:
- The Lions had formed a "bubble" during their time in South Africa
- They had undergone daily PCR testing for seven days before their departure
- The entire party would be tested daily upon arrival in Jersey and every day for ten days
- Those with only one dose of the vaccination would isolate for five days
Responding to further questions presented by Deputy Mary Le Hegarat, Mr Farnham said 51 out of the 53 party members were fully vaccinated and the remaining two had each received one dose.
He added it was "extremely unlikely" that the party would bring the South African variant of Covid-19 with them "given their scrutiny in both South Africa and in Jersey and that Delta variant has very largely replaced the South African variant in South Africa".
