Jersey Police to offer 'reassurance' at vaccine clinic
Police in Jersey are carrying out "reassurance patrols" at a pop-up vaccination clinic in the island.
Officers are at the final day of the Rock Up clinic for first doses in Royal Square on Sunday.
It comes after protesters verbally abused staff and people waiting to be vaccinated at an event on 7 August.
The force said on that occasion about 15 to 20 protesters went to the Springfield pop-up vaccination centre but dispersed after police attended.
So far, 50% of people aged 18 to 29 have received both doses of the vaccination and 64% have had one jab.
Vaccine appointments can be booked online or in person at the Vaccination Centre at Fort Regent.
