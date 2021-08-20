Asian hornet: Record number of queens found in Jersey
- Published
A record number of Asian hornet queens have been caught in Jersey this year.
The island captured 101 spring queens in traps across the island in 2021, compared to 42 in 2020.
It is the highest figure Jersey has seen since the hornet arrived in the island in August 2016.
Alastair Christie, Asian hornet coordinator, believes the increase is partly down to improved methods of tracking and capturing the insect in Jersey.
Mr Christie said while this year's figures were "a little alarming", organisers and members of the public were "better at catching them than ever before."
He said the island had also been sharing their skills with places like the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland.
Mr Christie added that a period of prolonged north-easterly winds at the end of April may also have been responsible for blowing more hornets over from France.
He said this was supported by the latest data which showed about 47 of the 101 queens were found in the parish of St Martins, positioned on the north-east coast of the island.
'Secret weapon'
The figures for Asian hornet queens have fluctuated over the years, with 69 being caught in 2019.
The hornet feeds on honey-bees which affects plants that require pollination.
Mr Christie said the public were the "secret weapon in this battle", including 85 volunteers operating in Jersey.
"We can't do this without them and every tracking case starts with a report," he said.
Islanders are encouraged to continue to report any sightings through the appropriate channels.