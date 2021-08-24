Jersey coronavirus: One person dies as new cases emerge
A person has died with coronavirus in Jersey as the latest figures show a number of new cases over the weekend.
A total of 384 people are known to have the virus after 70 cases were found on Saturday and Sunday, according to government data.
Figures have not yet been released for Monday and nine people are in hospital with Covid-19.
The latest death means 76 people have died with coronavirus in Jersey as youngsters are urged to get vaccinated.
Nearly 147,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Jersey and at least 87% of islanders aged over 30 are fully vaccinated.
