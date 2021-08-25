Coronavirus: Jersey secondary students will be asked to take two tests each week
- Published
Jersey secondary school students will be asked to take two lateral flow coronavirus tests each week when term starts next month.
All school, college, nursery, after-school staff and youth workers will also be offered a PCR test before term begins on 6 September.
Education Minister Scott Wickenden said the aim of the tests was to "make sure people feel safe".
Teachers' union, NASUWT, said the tests were "down to personal responsibility".
Education and childcare staff will also be invited to take lateral flow testing twice a week throughout term, along with secondary school students who previously took one test a week.
Class bubbles will no longer apply when children are outside the school building, which means that year groups can mix outdoors at break time.
Schools will also have the option to remove staggered drop off and pick up times for students.
Some measures will continue from the last academic year:
- Secondary school students (and teaching staff in all settings) are advised to wear masks in communal areas
- Students aged 11 and above will have to wear a mouth or nose covering on buses
- Physical distancing guidance will be applied appropriately
- Primary school children will still be required to maintain class bubbles
- All spaces should be well-ventilated
From 6 September, any student or staff member who has a direct contact with a positive case of Covid-19:
- Must not attend nursery, school, college or youth club until they have a negative PCR test
- Should take daily lateral flow tests for 10 days after their negative PCR result
The measures were "intended to create a proportionate response for education settings", said Mr Wickenden.
"It's much better for children's education and well-being to have continued mitigations and to remain in school than to be significantly restricted and not in school."
Tests were "down to personal responsibility", said Marina Mauger from the NASUWT.
"We really hope that parents of young people in secondary schools will make sure they take their responsibilities seriously."
