Ex-Jersey deputy head jailed for further child sex images
- Published
A former primary school deputy head has had his jail sentence increased after more child sex images were found on his devices.
James John Matthews, 43, was originally jailed for two years and nine months in September 2020, for making 33 indecent images of children.
He has been sentenced to an extra 11 months at Jersey's Royal Court after police discovered 172 new images.
Matthews admitted five counts of making and sharing indecent photographs.
Of the additional images found on Matthews' devices, 82 pictures and four videos were in the most serious category.
Police also found Matthews had distributed five category A images of children and one category C image between 2014 and 2015.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of children, and two counts of distribution.
The additional charges saw Matthews' sentence increased to a total of three years and eight months.
Police first received information about suspected downloads on Matthews' devices in December 2019.
A five-month investigation found 33 indecent images of children and he was charged on 11 May 2020.
Matthews, who worked at the island's St John's Primary School, also pleaded guilty to sending messages of an obscene and indecent nature in 2016.
Following the latest sentencing, Matthews will be placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years instead of the previous seven, starting from his first sentencing in September 2020.
