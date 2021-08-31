Covid-19: Pet dog in Jersey tested positive for virus
A pet dog in Jersey became infected with the virus that causes Covid-19.
The dog died of other causes in early July, but samples taken afterwards tested positive for coronavirus, Jersey's government said.
The pet is suspected to have caught the infection from someone in the household with Covid-19.
There was no evidence of pets transmitting the disease to humans, officials said.
The chief veterinary officer, Alistair Breed, said he had reported the case to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE, formerly the Office International des Epizooties).
'Isolated incident'
The OIE said the case was confirmed by a positive PCR result, but that there were "no other pets in the household" and the "case is considered resolved".
It also said: "Origin of the infection suspected to be direct contact with person diagnosed with Covid-19."
Mr Breed said: "It is sad when a beloved pet is lost in any circumstances and although this dog tested positive for Covid-19 virus, it died of other causes.
"It is extremely rare to find the Covid-19 virus in a dog, however, it is not unknown.
"This is an isolated incident. The pet came from a household where there was a person who had Covid-19 and there have been a very small number of reports of Covid-19 virus being found in dogs in other countries in similar circumstances.
"Please be reassured that there is no evidence that pets transmit the disease to humans, and that it is safe to keep pets in the home."
He also said that there was no change to public health risk as a result of the case.
