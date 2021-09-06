Jersey's heath staff are overworked, report claims
A new report claims that staff in Jersey's health service are overworked, have low morale and that too many are leaving their jobs.
Backbench politicians in the island reviewed the challenges faced by nearly 7,000 people employed in the public sector.
Their report highlighted 41 key areas of concern.
The Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel has also made 24 recommendations to the States Employment Board.
The report raised concerns that wellbeing among staff in some departments was worryingly low, particularly in the health sector, and that training designed to stop workplace discrimination was not mandatory.
Senator Kristina Moore, who led the review, said the biggest concern was among doctors, nurses and other health staff who were not happy in their jobs.
"It appears that there are concerns with staffing levels - a high level of people are leaving and that is having an impact on those who remain in the service," she said.
The government has been approached for a comment.
