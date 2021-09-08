Cabin crew shortage causes Condor ferry timings change
High-speed ferry passengers have had their travel plans changed due to a shortage of cabin crew.
Condor Ferries said it had to rearrange the timings of sailings to avoid cancelling the journeys.
The sailings affected are between St Malo in France, Jersey, Guernsey and Poole from Wednesday to Sunday.
The ferry firm apologised for any inconvenience and said it would "ensure everyone reaches their destination on the day they have booked".
A spokesperson said: "Covid has had a significant impact on travel and tourism in general over the past 18 months and we are working hard to maintain reliable services with reduced crew levels."
