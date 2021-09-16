Report on assisted dying in Jersey published
- Published
A final report on assisted dying in Jersey, describing how it has been recommended to be introduced, has been published.
Assisted dying involves allowing some terminally ill adults to end their lives with medical supervision.
The citizens' jury report said only a resident aged over 18 with a terminal illness or experiencing unbearable suffering should be permitted to do so.
The States is expected to debate the findings in November or December.
The move has been recommended after 78% of the citizens' jury, made up of islanders selected at random, said in June in a preliminary ruling it was in favour of changing the law.
Publishing the full reasons, the jury said it should be permitted if:
- A Jersey resident, aged 18 or over, has a terminal illness or is experiencing unbearable suffering and wishes to end their life
- It is subject to stringent safeguards, including "a pre-approval process; a mandatory period of reflection and consideration; with the direct assistance from doctors or nurses only, as opposed to non-medically qualified staff"
Home Affairs Minister Gregory Guida said he was "pleased to receive the full report" on the "complex topic".
He said the next steps were "to work with policy officers on forming a proposition which would be brought to the States Assembly, with the report, for debate".
He added: "This is an incredibly sensitive and complex issue, so it is only right for the States Assembly to have a thorough debate on the question."
Jersey would become the first place in the British Isles to allow assisted dying if its politicians voted to do so.
In 2018, Guernsey's politicians voted against changing the law.
In March, Spain became the fourth country in Europe to pass a law allowing people to end their own lives in some circumstances.
UK-based group Care Not Killing previously said it was disappointed with the recommendations from the citizens' jury.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send any story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.