Jersey Covid booster vaccine programme to begin on Monday
- Published
Coronavirus booster jabs for at risk people have been announced as part of Jersey's winter plans.
The first vaccines will be given to care home residents, people over 80 and all health workers from Monday, the Government of Jersey said.
The decision follows updated advice from the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
A programme of vaccination for 12 to 15 year olds will also be offered from 27 September, the government added.
The other priority groups for booster jabs include:
- Adults aged 50 years or older
- People aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk from Covid, including adult carers
- Adult household contacts of immunosuppressed people
Around 86% of those over the age of 16 in Jersey have now received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
It is recommended a booster dose should be given six months after a second dose has been received
This means, before booking an appointment, eligible people need to ensure six months has passed since their second dose, the government said.
In addition to booster, extended flu vaccination programme will be offered free of charge to people aged over 50 and to those in at-risk flu groups.
Children aged 12 to 15 will be offered the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, following the updated recommendations from the UK's Chief Medical Officers.
It will be voluntary and parental consent will be required for young people to get their vaccination, the government said.
