Festival commemorates 250th anniversary of Jersey Corn Riots
A four-day festival marking the 250th anniversary of the Corn Riots in Jersey has begun.
Unrest caused by grain shortages led to the Royal Court being stripped of its power to write laws in 1771.
The festival will run until Monday, when a one-off public holiday will be observed in the island.
Deputy Montfort Tadier, who campaigned for the extra day off, said the event will "raise awareness about our unique cultural history in the island".
"The 250th anniversary of the Corn Riots, and the subsequent changes, was the obvious time to try and refocus people's minds on what happened and the very significant events and changes that took place," he said.
In 1769, about 500 islanders stormed the Royal Court after a rise in the price of wheat led to food shortages across the island.
Two years later, the Code of 1771 was introduced, making the States Assembly the sole body in Jersey which could make laws.
Plans for the festival include a parade following the route taken by the rioters from Trinity Church to the Royal Square, exhibitions, markets and creative workshops.
Today is the start of a four-day festival that will continue until Monday to mark the 250th anniversary of the major legislative reform that transformed society in Jersey, as a result of the Corn Riots.— Government of Jersey (@GovJersey) September 24, 2021
▶️ For the festival programme, visit: https://t.co/zuciavQJU3 pic.twitter.com/5io25Rlx6n
Deputy Tadier will also be singing in the Jersey language, Jerriais, as part of the band Badlabecques, which will perform as part of the festivities on Sunday evening.
Fellow Badlabecques member Kit Ashton said they were excited to "celebrate" and "commemorate" this moment in Jersey history.
"This moment in 1769 was that first step towards ending feudalism and moving slightly more towards a more democratic island."
The festival will also host Jerriaise dancing in the Royal Square, live music and theatre performances.
