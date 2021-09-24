Jersey: Negative PCR tests accepted from all countries
Passengers travelling to Jersey from any country will no longer have to isolate or test on arrival if they can produce a negative Covid PCR test.
This new rule accepting negative pre-departure tests from all countries comes into effect on Tuesday, the Government of Jersey has announced.
Previously only negative PCR tests from the UK were accepted.
A pre-departure form will still be required, plus evidence of a negative test result.
The test must have been conducted within 72 hours of departure.
